Redistricting reform needed

Pennsylvania has voting districts that look like roadkill on a map. Both parties have been guilty of gerrymandering — drawing district lines to make sure their party will have the majority of voters in the districts. We have to take this boundary-drawing out of the hands of lifelong politicians.

Every 10 years, the majority and minority leaders of the state House and Senate, all lifelong politicians, and a fifth person they pick go behind closed doors and redraw our voting district lines. Senate Bill 22 and House Bill 722 are nonpartisan bills that would change this process.

The new law would have four Democrats, four Republicans and three independents who are not politicians, or married to politicians, hold hearings out in the open to draw the lines. They would not be allowed to consider prior election results, party affiliations of registered voters or addresses of incumbents or any other individuals.

Sadly, these bills have been held up in committee. There are 90 sponsors in the House. Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Cranberry, chairman of the House State Government Committee, hasn't brought HB 722 to a vote.

Call Metcalfe's office, 724-772-3110, and ask him to move it to the floor for a vote, even if you are not in his district. Then, you can go to www.legis.state.pa.us and use the handy tool to find the phone numbers of your district's representative and senator and urge them to get behind this bill.

Anna Goldman

Shelocta