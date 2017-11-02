EPA cuts dangerous
When President Trump announced his plans to cut the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by 31 percent, it was obviously a big cut. What wasn't so obvious was how this cut would directly affect Pittsburgh, our home.
Our city has struggled and is still struggling with pollution. Pittsburgh is one of the worst cities in the country for air quality, according to the American Lung Association, and our water isn't too clean, either.
There is a plethora of organizations working to improve and monitor Pittsburgh's natural resources, but unfortunately, many are funded by the EPA. Some may suffer budget cuts and others may be eliminated. This could ultimately lead to uncontrolled and increased pollution emissions, which could cause a variety of health issues ranging from asthma to cancer.
With the proposed EPA budget cut, we are losing our rights to clean air and water. We need to let our representatives know that we will not compromise when it comes to our lungs.
Alexis Cole
Oakland