Letters to the Editor

School boards dangerous to your wealth

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

One of the greatest threats to our wealth and private property is school boards. Spending thousands of dollars on non-educational programs such as bands and athletics consumes millions of dollars of citizens' income.

Where do you think school boards get the money for such spending? By using threats, intimidation, coercion and confiscation of your private property. School boards forcibly use your wealth to serve their own selfish interests. You ought to ask yourselves what standard of morality can justify this.

I cannot lay a finger on any article in the Pennsylvania Constitution that grants the right to school boards to levy taxes and jeopardize or confiscate your wealth and private property. Sadly, however, school boards will continue to do precisely what you allow them to do — use their unconstitutional power to take your wealth and property.

More sadly, it seems unreasonable to expect the dolts in Harrisburg to sabotage their careers by living up to to their oaths of office to uphold and defend our Constitution or to go against the whims of their most trusted (and feared) voting bloc: the teachers' unions. It's organized crime at its best, and if politicians want to fight organized crime, they should start by investigating themselves.

The current scheme of property taxes is immoral and un-American legal thievery and confiscation. We citizens must take action to rid ourselves of the criminals who are endangering our wealth, our private property and our well-being. We owe it to our children and grandchildren.

Carl F. Miller

North Belle Vernon

