Limit Pa. spending's growth
Updated 3 hours ago
From 1978 to 1980, the Pennsylvania Tax Limitation Committee, which included Alan Meltzer, a highly esteemed economics professor from Carnegie Mellon University, put together a proposal, which the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House passed, that would have limited growth of state spending to no more than the growth rate of the personal incomes of the citizens of Pennsylvania. So we continue to be burdened by ever-increasing state spending.
I'd like to suggest, once again, that our elected representatives try to limit the growth rate of the state's spending to a percentage no larger than that of the Consumer Price Index for the latest fiscal year. We should not allow our elected officials to impose ever-increasing tax burdens on us to feed their appetites.
And just as we should have limits on the growth of state spending, we should also have term limits for our state and national representatives. They all, with few exceptions, need experience in the real world, rather than living their lives off taxpayers' backs. I suggest a limit of three terms for U.S. and Pennsylvania representatives and two for U.S. and Pennsylvania senators.
J.G. Benford
Oakmont