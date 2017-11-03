Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Sylvan Park, be a good neighbor

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

We're good neighbors. If Sylvan Park Pool floods, nearby residents have water in their basements.

Harrison Township should terminate road maintenance agreements with Sylvan Park ( “Harrison motorists blocked from Sylvan property” ). The township cannot assume liability for Sylvan Park roadways and dangerous parking lots. Those lots lack curbs, parking blocks and adequate traffic control.

The township should close Sylvan Avenue and install a permanent barrier at the property boundary. Zone the Sylvan-Parkway corridor as permit parking during pool operations — resident permits $1, non-resident fees $25. Sylvan Park members and visitors will purchase a permit when parking demand overflows onto Harrison Township streets. Harrison Township will provide Sylvan Park access via Pearl and Meadow streets. Meadow will be one way for incoming traffic. Pearl will be outgoing. This should have occurred when Sylvan Park originally opened.

Is it legal for a local government to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize private corporations? We should be concerned, as residents could petition Harrison Township to cease road maintenance agreements, or file lawsuits and sue to prevent using taxpayer dollars to maintain private roads.

I'm all for good neighbors, but really, Sylvan pool? Don't force your “good neighbors” to pay your maintenance costs.

David Poskin

Harrison

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.