Sylvan Park, be a good neighbor
Updated 3 hours ago
We're good neighbors. If Sylvan Park Pool floods, nearby residents have water in their basements.
Harrison Township should terminate road maintenance agreements with Sylvan Park ( “Harrison motorists blocked from Sylvan property” ). The township cannot assume liability for Sylvan Park roadways and dangerous parking lots. Those lots lack curbs, parking blocks and adequate traffic control.
The township should close Sylvan Avenue and install a permanent barrier at the property boundary. Zone the Sylvan-Parkway corridor as permit parking during pool operations — resident permits $1, non-resident fees $25. Sylvan Park members and visitors will purchase a permit when parking demand overflows onto Harrison Township streets. Harrison Township will provide Sylvan Park access via Pearl and Meadow streets. Meadow will be one way for incoming traffic. Pearl will be outgoing. This should have occurred when Sylvan Park originally opened.
Is it legal for a local government to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize private corporations? We should be concerned, as residents could petition Harrison Township to cease road maintenance agreements, or file lawsuits and sue to prevent using taxpayer dollars to maintain private roads.
I'm all for good neighbors, but really, Sylvan pool? Don't force your “good neighbors” to pay your maintenance costs.
David Poskin
Harrison