Reduce, don't hike
Updated 3 hours ago
As each new tax hike proposed by the state Legislature and/or governor comes out, it is panned (as it should be) for its expected damage to the sector that it targets ( “Raising Pennsylvania's hotel tax would be ‘devastating' for Pittsburgh economy, officials say” ).
Can someone please explain why we never see discussion of any reduction in spending by the state government? The revenue projection is apparently $2.2 billion short out of a total planned expenditure of $32 billion — a 6.8 percent shortfall.
To put this in perspective, a family with monthly expenses of $4,000, when faced with a similar decrease in their revenue (take-home pay?) would simply need to reduce their monthly expenditures by $275 to live within their means.
Are we to believe that every penny that this state government spends is so critical to the well-being of its citizens that there is absolutely nothing that can be reduced (note I did not say “eliminated,” merely reduced)?
C'mon folks, wake up.
Karl Kimmich
Richland