Library should survive on what it already has
Updated 3 hours ago
The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library is failing financially, just as libraries across the United States are failing, because of technology.
Nearly 22 percent of Greensburg citizens' earnings are below the poverty line. They are strapped with a school tax that's been raised 16 times in 17 years because of unsustainable pension costs. It's a good bet landlords pass these costs on to their tenants.
They are represented by a city government that didn't have the courage to say “no” to this boondoggle they call the library referendum ( “Fate of Greensburg Hempfield library system soon to be decided by voters”) and who look for ways to spend tax dollars instead of saving them. Now we are being asked to create another bureaucracy to sustain 25 employees' jobs at more than $400,000 — over 50 percent of the library's budget.
I say let the library survive on the tax dollars it's already being given and the merit of the product it's producing, or follow the Pony Express and the telegraph as a nostalgic part of American history. Our grandchildren can read about it on the internet.
David Goughnour
Greensburg