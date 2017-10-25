Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Congress, get busy on tax reform

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

After 30 years of delay and nine months into a new administration, Americans are getting impatient for Congress to pass comprehensive tax reform. Permanent reform is needed to lower corporate and small-business rates, treat all business sectors uniformly and generally spur economic growth by easing the burden on individual taxpayers as well as the job creators who employ them.

As always, Congress should strive for fairness and equal treatment under the law. Those are foundational American principles, and yet Pennsylvania is one of only three states in the country currently excluded from Section 1031 of the IRS' Internal Revenue Code.

Here's why that matters: Whenever one sells business or investment property and a gain is achieved, one is compelled to pay tax on the gain at the time of sale. But Section 1031 provides an exception and allows one to postpone paying tax on the gain if one reinvests the proceeds in similar property as part of a qualifying like-kind exchange. Section 1031 does not render one's gain tax-free, but the tax deferment does facilitate more business, more expansion and more opportunity.

Pennsylvania's congressional delegation needs to get busy on comprehensive tax reform that lowers rates and makes IRC Section 1031 universal. Congress needs to get tax reform done in 2017 or we will miss a critical opportunity for years to come.

Anissa Coury

Mt. Lebanon

The writer is chairwoman of the Allegheny County Young Republicans.

