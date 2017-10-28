Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump as Pavlov

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

What are demagogues famous for? Whenever things are going wrong for them personally and/or politically, they wrap themselves in a patriotic mantle and create some phony controversy to distract from their own shortcomings.

President Donald Trump has baited a North Korean madman to the brink of nuclear war, watched his umpteenth health-care initiative go down in flames, sweated bullets while the Russia probe closes in on his administration and abjectly failed at passing any significant legislation.

So what does he do? Instead of addressing solutions to our nation's real problems, Trump goes after the “overpaid, ungrateful” black NFL players who decide to protest racial injustice during the national anthem.

It was bad enough when Trump resurrected the “America First” slogan from the shameful days of the isolationist movement, the Lindbergh/Hitler alliance, the racist rantings of the Rev. Charles Coughlin and the raucous demonstrations of the German-American Bund. Now he revels in his power to wave the flag and rally his hard-core, knee-jerk white base whenever faced with the fact that he, himself, has proved such a monumental loser.

This is almost too pathetic for words. The greatest tweet I've seen lately reads: “Trump is Pavlov. We are the dogs.”

Jim Harger

New Kensington

