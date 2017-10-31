Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Ban assault weapons, bump stocks

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I have always opposed assault weapons other than for the police and military. Before Las Vegas, I had never heard of “bump stocks.”

I served in the Army for three years, including 13 months in Vietnam, and I cannot believe how many rounds were fired in such a short time in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock reportedly fired for 10 minutes and hit more than 500 victims. The cyclic rate of fire had to be like a machine gun. And he allegedly purchased over 30 firearms this year.

I must strongly advocate for a ban on both assault weapons and bump stocks. I heard an elected official talking about banning bump stocks but not assault weapons. If you do not ban both, it does not serve the purpose of our protection. Without assault weapons, bump stocks are useless.

I am not saying the government should confiscate owners' weapons or bump stocks; just pick a date and the ban goes into effect then.

How many people have to die or be wounded for our Congress to forget the NRA and the gun lobby? Where does it state in the Second Amendment that firearms with 20- to 30-round clips are needed and lawful? It does not.

If you agree and want to voice your opinion, call our U.S. senators: Bob Casey at 202-224-6324 and Pat Toomey at 202-224-4254.

Larry Grumet

Squirrel Hill

