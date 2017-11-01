Vets in heaven weeping

I would like to thank all the men and women, past and present, in the military and law enforcement. Without these brave, dedicated people we could not safely live in this country.

Yes, we live in a great country. But what makes it great? We the people. Now we have people showing disrespect to our flag. Our flag is the symbol of our country; it has no political preference.

Seeing the Steelers not take the field broke my heart. If you don't like the way our country is, there are planes leaving every day. See if you get the money and lifestyle you have in another country. Everybody I talk to feels the same. I had never missed a game, but I vowed I will never watch another.

Alejandro Villanueva, I salute you. You are the only man on the team. Maybe if these spoiled young men had served their country instead of sitting back and reaping the benefits, they would see what our flag really means.

I feel the pain of the veterans in heaven, who gave their all, as they weep.

Once the football ratings drop and the TV money is gone, who will pay the protesting players? I ask every proud American to “stand in the tunnel” with me during Steelers games and leave the TV off.

Calvin Fatchet

Freeport