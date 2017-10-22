Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Pa. needs judge who is leader on DUI front

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

PAPAID (Pennsylvania Parents Against Impaired Drivers) strongly endorses Craig Stedman for Pennsylvania Superior Court justice.

Our group is made up of parents who have lost children to DUI offenders in Pennsylvania and have experienced first-hand the difficult legal process for victims and inadequate DUI laws.

Stedman has stood out as a leader for fully prosecuting DUI offenders and advocating for DUI legislation that could prevent future tragedies related to impaired driving, which kills 300-plus individuals each year in Pennsylvania.

As Lancaster County district attorney, Stedman prosecuted the alcohol/drug-impaired driver who killed our 18-year-old daughter Meredith. As a result of his leadership and dedication, the killer pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and received a sentence of 20 to 50 years in prison, which is one of the longest sentences for a DUI-related death in Pennsylvania. We were treated with the utmost respect by Stedman and his team.

He continues his efforts to help make Pennsylvania safer by working closely with our group in our advocacy efforts and state legislators in introducing DUI bills. He also implemented the DROP program in Lancaster that has reduced the recidivism rate of high-risk repeat DUI offenders.

Stedman has the dedication to uphold the law and to protect citizens, as well as the intelligence, ethics, integrity and character needed to be a judge and be able to make effective decisions on complex issues that impact the citizens of Pennsylvania.

Chris & Susan Demko

Lancaster

The writers are co-founders of PAPAID (papaid.org).

