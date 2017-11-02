Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Adoptees gain rights

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

As we commemorate November as National Adoption Month, 2017 is especially joyous for adopted adults born in Pennsylvania. For the first time since 1984, adoptees at age 18 will have the right to obtain copies of their original birth certificates (OBCs), that one piece of paper evidencing the first chapter in their lives and the name(s) of their birth parent(s), the same right non-adopted citizens have always enjoyed. As of October 2017, more than 800 adopted people have submitted the required paperwork and are anxiously waiting for today (Nov. 3), the date the commonwealth will begin the process of releasing the birth certificates.

The new law allows birth parents to file redactions to have their names deleted from OBCs. If they do so, they must file medical history forms to be given to adoptees.

Carolyn Hoard

West Grove

The writer was a longtime member and past president of the American Adoption Congress.

