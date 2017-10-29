Seniors & library tax

Every day I read a little more about the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library's needs. I emailed the library, asking for a copy of its operating budget. If half of the budget is for wages and benefits, I wonder how many people who signed the property tax referendum petition really understood this? Letter-writer Thomas D. Smith ( “Explain library referendum” ) was right when he asked, “Is this really about keeping the library open for the kids, or is it about adults keeping their jobs?”

The library can charge a fee for its services. You use the library, you pay for a library card.

How would this extra tax affect fixed-income citizens? Should seniors have to sell their homes and go live in low-income, high-crime housing projects, cut their pills in half or not take their medicine, reduce their food purchases, lower their heat, skip doctors' visits, etc., just so the library can give free services? How about the Red Cross, Salvation Army, etc.? They all give free services; should they also be on the property tax platform?

Who will help the senior citizens? Not the library. Does the library care about how yearly increases in property taxes affect seniors?

I would say that it is easier taxing property than watching your budget.

Marion L. Sedlacko

Hempfield