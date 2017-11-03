Blight in Jeannette

In response to “Jeannette taxpayers on hook even if city manager is let go” : The concerns of Jeannette City Council should be the influences of slum landlords, not possible changes that may be made by a new administration.

The city's own comprehensive plan states: “Priority 1 — Fighting Blight: Blight is one of Jeannette's most far-reaching and pressing problems.” Today's blight was cultivated nine years ago with the elimination of a full-time code enforcement officer.

Why are they showing favor for only one of the three “at-will” employees when they were elected to represent taxpayers, not employees? Acting like Wile E. Coyote by introducing new ordinances and purchasing new equipment to fight blight makes for a great media story, but without aggressive enforcement, it's like putting lipstick on a pig.

Council's plan since 2008 has been reactive, and the results are plain to see. The blight mysteriously catches fire and taxpayers pay for the cleanup ( “Jeannette will foot bill for ‘suspicious' fire at abandoned brewery” ). With the smell of smoke still in the air from the night before, my father used to sarcastically say to me, “another successful fire.”

Ernie DiMartino

Greensburg

The writer is president of DiMartino Ice Co. in Jeannette.