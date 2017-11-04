Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Presidential messages to Trump

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Last night I heard messages from past presidents, all grateful to Trump:

Nixon: “Thanks, Donald, for removing me from the top of the ‘most paranoid presidents' list. Compared to your daily rants, my enemies' list is child's play and the Saturday Night Massacre looks like a Sunday picnic. Now even die-hard Democrats view me as a voice of reason.”

Lyndon Johnson: “Finally someone comes along who matches my Texas-size ego. I don't like your politics, boy, but your foul mouth trumps mine every time. You make my temper tantrums sound downright diplomatic.”

Harding: “I admitted I was ‘not fit' for the presidency and my speeches were incomprehensible, but they included words with multiple syllables and real sentences. I'm looking more and more like a Rhodes scholar!”

Eisenhower: “Folks complained I spent too much time on the golf course. But I treated the press and public with respect. Plus I expressed a less-than-stellar opinion on nuclear war. My stock went way up when you took office!”

Buchanan: “Hey, I just want to tip my hat to you for bumping me off the bottom of all those ‘worst presidents' lists.”

There was one sobering exception among the kudos:

Washington: “Mr. Trump, you just made King George III look a lot less mad. It pains me to say this but if I had known that all the sacrifices and struggles would lead to this, to you , I may have switched sides.”

Leslie J. Miller

Squirrel Hill

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.