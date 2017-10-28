Urge congressmen to support global education

Oct. 5 was World Teacher's Day. Most of us did not take notice because we take our education for granted. Some of the most important lessons I've learned in life came from my favorite teachers. Without their support and encouragement, I don't know where I'd be today.

Robert Lindsey was the best teacher, professor and mentor I've ever had. He didn't just teach high school history and psychology; he taught students how to live smarter. He cared genuinely about them and did everything in his power to ensure their success in every aspect of their lives.

It's been almost eight years since I sat in his classroom and not a week goes by that I don't think about the profound impact he had on my life. So it's hard to believe that 263 million children and youth around the world who should be in the classroom are not.

Education is the key to ending poverty and promoting peace around the world. Kids should be spending more time with teachers like Mr. Lindsey and less time starving and roaming the streets.

It's imperative that in such a divisive political time that our elected officials come together to promote the Global Partnership for Education. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey need to become co-sponsors of Senate Resolution 286 and support the role of the U.S. in ensuring tens of millions of children in the poorest countries have access to a quality education through the GPE.

Brady Smith

Penn Hills

The writer is an assistant program manager with Rise Against Hunger.