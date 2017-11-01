Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Peace Prize criteria

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

As the Nobel Peace Prize was announced last month, I cannot help but wonder what the criteria are for handing out this prestigious honor. Are the criteria contingent upon religious affiliation or background? Or a factor of both?

For example, Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, recipient in 1991, has recently been charged with instigating a deadly military campaign as part of an ethnic cleansing of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. More than half a million refugees have poured into neighboring Bangdladesh, one of the largest exoduses in Asian history. Despite being a Nobel laureate, Suu Kyi has yet to prove worthy of this honor.

While I routinely enjoy the freedom of practicing my faith afforded by my country, the United States, I also pray for all those who cannot practice their faith freely, Muslim or otherwise.

Hence, I am forced to ask: Is there a fair system in place to ensure merit-based criteria for a Nobel Peace Prize?

Nayyar Ahmed

Emsworth

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.

