Sounding off: Boosting coffee intake for a quick-fix carries risks

A few weeks ago, I came across an article that started out with “Pour another cup of coffee; your life may depend on it” ( “Can drinking coffee lead to living a longer life?” ). Eye-catching, but is this a claim I should buy into?

The study claims people have a 64-percent lower chance of dying if four-plus cups of coffee are consumed a day. Interesting, but I quickly realized that it fails to include key information, such as what should and shouldn't be in your cup, such as sugar, all while basing the claim off observational data.

The risk of this article is that people will jump on the study's claims without analyzing risk factors, such as the amount of caffeine and calories consuming this amount could provide.

Marketing agencies prey on people looking for these quick fixes and for some it can be a huge health risk. What we have to realize is everyone would love a quick fix, but what we should hope for is ads that will fully educate and sell ideas that can be bought into after the first read.

So before you dive into this claim or similar ones, realize the risk factors, what not to do and what to do.

Brandon Trumbull, South Side

The writer is a graduate student in the health policy and management program at the University of Pittsburgh.

Friday, Oct. 20

Explain library referendum

Now that the Greensburg-Hempfield Area Library has all the signatures it needs to put a property tax referendum requesting a 1-mill increase on the November ballot, I wonder how many of the people who signed the petition understand how taxpayers' money is used?

Over half of the library's budget is for wages and benefits. The number of employee hours per week compared to the number of hours the library is open doesn't seem right to me, but I could be wrong.

I am asking that the library referendum committee host some town-hall meetings to explain to taxpayers, especially those of us on fixed incomes, how this tax increase will benefit us.

The way I see it, a change in library management might be a better answer than a 1-mill tax increase on residents who can't afford it. Is this really about keeping the library open for the kids, or is it about adults keeping their jobs? I'm sure everyone would like some answers before they vote.

Thomas D. Smith, New Stanton

Sunday, Oct. 15

Vote to ‘Save our Library'

What is a public library? A local library like the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library is maintained for public use and needs to be supported in whole or in part by local taxation ( “Fate of Greensburg Hempfield library system soon to be decided by voters” ).

There are four fundamental characteristics shared by public libraries: 1) they are supported by local taxes (though any level of government can and may contribute); 2) they are governed by a board to serve the public interest; 3) they are open to all free of charge; and 4) every community member can access the collection.

Public libraries exist across the country and are considered an essential part of having an educated and literate population. They have a mandate to serve the general public's information needs and provide free services such as preschool story times to encourage early literacy, quiet study and work areas for students, and book clubs to encourage appreciation of literature in adults.

Public libraries allow users to borrow books and other materials such as music CDs, books on CD and DVDs. They also have reference collections and provide computer and internet access to patrons on site.

Voting “yes” in the November election to “Save our Library” guarantees that these benefits will continue. A “no” vote means the end of our local library and we join the ranks of communities that lack the “will” to maintain a public institution. Please vote “yes.”

Dorothy Pochet, Hempfield

Monday, Oct. 16

Why spend on Route 30?

PennDOT just came out with a proposal to spend $100 million to expand 5.5 miles of Route 30 in the Irwin area ( “Widening of Route 30 could cost over $100M, PennDOT says” ).

I thought our tolls and gas tax were increased to address mucho bad bridges. What, do they have some money left over that they need to spend or it won't be in next year's budget?

It would seem like this is a good opportunity to discuss this issue with PennDOT. I'd greatly appreciate a followup rather than just a report of the current proposal.

Dave Bonazelli, Unity

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Latest health-care bill even worse

The article “Worries of backlash help revive GOP health care drive” states that Senate Republicans are trying to get their latest so-called health-care bill passed because of worries of backlash from their voters if they don't. But the only poll on this bill at that point showed merely 24-percent support, while the Affordable Care Act now is supported by 54 percent of the public.

This bill seems to be worse for those who really need health-care insurance than the previous failed attempts. I won't accuse those who would have voted for this bill of voting to kill people. The brave Republican senators prefer us to be more politically correct when criticizing them. But what is true is that if this bill fails, many children, disabled people, veterans and elderly citizens will be better cared for and live longer.

Some people will ask why their lives should be considered more important than giving wealthy people such as our Sen. Pat Toomey big tax breaks. Those people would have voted for this unpopular bill.

Robert J. Reiland, O'Hara

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Streets are speedways

Regarding “Donegal Twp. man told trooper he was impersonating police to deter speeders” : I can identify with this man's problem.

I moved to Edgewater Terrace, a residential area, 19 years ago for peace and quiet, not to get run over — when I go for my mail or walk my dog — by people who think speed limits and stop signs don't apply to them.

I have contacted officials and state police many times, and all they do is tell me all the things they can't do. With the taxes I pay to live here, I don't think I'm asking too much for officials and police to make my street safe instead of a speedway. If you can't do anything, take down the speed-limit and stop signs; people don't obey them anyway.

To any local or state officials who read this, your help would be greatly appreciated. But since I'm a nobody, I doubt any help.

Phil Moximchalk, Unity

Thursday, Oct. 19

Work together to breathe easier

On Sept. 13, there was an event at the American Legion in Natrona Heights to address community concerns about air quality. Representatives from Group Against Smog and Pollution (GASP), Clean Air Council, Environmental Integrity Project and PennEnvironment hosted and presented at the event.

The organizations provided useful information that helped attendees better understand our air-pollution problems, the pollutants we should be concerned about, how pollution might be affecting our health and, maybe most importantly, what we can do to try to improve the air we are all breathing. Attendees were given a chance to ask questions and voice concerns about smells, smoke, dust and other air-related issues that we've been dealing with for years.

A representative from the Allegheny County Health Department Air Quality Program also attended the event. Unfortunately, I found her to be of no help. I do not have confidence that the health department is doing everything it can to protect the public health and clean up our air.

I was very disappointed with the health department's role in the meeting. I am even more motivated now to get involved, and I hope my neighbors and other members of the Natrona and surrounding communities will too. None of us is going to “breathe easy” if we don't work together to better our air quality. I encourage folks to attend future meetings and get in touch with GASP at gasp-pgh.org .

Donna Frederick, Harrison

