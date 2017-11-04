Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Vote 'yes' on library

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Author Neil Gaiman recently said, “Google can bring you back ... a hundred thousand answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.” Last year, reference librarians at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library provided 5,000 such answers, all without fees, nagging advertisements, bias or intrusive online sign-up requirements. People checked out 144,000 items at the library, and its programs had 10,000 participants.

The library could close unless people vote “yes” on the Nov. 7 referendum. Municipalities have decreased their contributions; public funding now provides only 37 percent of the budget and irregular donations cannot fill the gap. A levy is the only means for reliable funding because laws prevent charging for services.

Our library benefits our economy — library presence adds to rankings for quality of life that maintain property values. Also, many without home internet access need the library as their only way to apply for jobs.

Our library is available to all; those who are homebound are served by phone or online.

Our library has a huge return on investment — for only $2 a month we can maintain community vitality forever for all.

Voting “yes” is the right answer to this question.

Cynthia Walter

Hempfield

