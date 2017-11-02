It's a wonderful library
The display of Life magazine covers at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library includes a photo of decorated war hero Jimmy Stewart that made me feel differently about the library. Stewart's World War II service is said to have informed his performance in the film “It's A Wonderful Life,” in which George Bailey (Stewart) wishes he had never been born. An angel is sent to Earth to make George's wish come true, and George then understands how many lives he has changed for the better and the decline of his community without him.
I believe letting the library die would have similar negative effects on our town as George Bailey's absence did on his. The library is a pillar of knowledge and sharing that helps in so many unnoticed ways and is vital for an enlightened community. The upcoming referendum is the only realistic way to have the library survive (which our neighbors in Jeannette and in Allegheny County decided for their libraries). I urge my fellow citizens to vote “yes” on the library referendum and value what is truly worthwhile.
Keith Kelly
Hempfield
The writer is a Greensburg Hempfield Area Library volunteer.