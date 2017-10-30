Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Library a pillar

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Humans have this problem where we don't realize the importance of something until it's taken away. We feel the effects later in the absence of a fundamental pillar when we build our future.

The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library is a pillar in our community. Public libraries are the pillars of communities all over the nation. Most people take them for granted with technology making knowledge available to us in our own homes. But here is why the local library is a key essential in a thriving community:

• It is open to the public free of charge, with myriad services and tools at our disposal, including computer and internet access.

• It is a safe haven for students seeking quiet solitude to study.

• It provides programs that motivate young children to be literate at an early age, and clubs to encourage adults who have a keen interest in literature or possible future writers.

• It makes educational resources, such as books, e-books, music and language CDs, and DVDS, plus a vast collection of bibliographical data, available for free.

Your “yes” vote on the upcoming library tax referendum will not just be saving a historic building, but continuing a critical part of your community's legacy that your friends, neighbors, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can enjoy. A “no” vote on that ballot will take that privilege away.

Gratiana Neff

Southwest Greensburg

