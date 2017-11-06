Library should cut budget
Updated 1 hour ago
The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library website states that the library does not receive enough money from the state, county and local municipalities to meet its yearly budget. The library does not stand alone with this problem. Surely those entities would love to contribute more but their budgets can't handle it. So what makes the library board think the property owners can?
The estimated cost to property owners is not accurate. The bigger picture is left unmentioned. It may be true that taxes will increase about $30 on a property assessed at $30,000. But those same property owners have already had their school taxes raised this year by 2.47 mills. Many people struggle to feed, clothe, educate and provide growing experiences for their families, and to these people it makes a difference.
The website also states that the Pennsylvania statute that authorizes using Pennsylvania tax dollars for public libraries contains a specific prohibition against charging for “routine” library services. How is it then that the Uniontown Public Library charges a library card fee of $20 for six months or $35 a year for people who live in the area but not within the city limits?
The pieces of the puzzle are complex, but should property owners be solely responsible for the solution? Every organization needs to make budget cuts to survive.
Louella F. Free
Hempfield