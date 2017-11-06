Monzo focused on family

My wife, Betty Ann, and I have known Lisa Monzo all of her life and we've known her parents, Dick and Janice Galloway, for more than 50 years. We believe strongly that Monzo should be the next Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court judge.

Monzo has 10 years' more legal experience than her opponent. Most importantly, she has broadly diverse legal experience, working at three law firms, teaching business law at Seton Hill University, and working in the juvenile justice system to strengthen it and assure the rights of victims and the community as well as the accused, all while raising two children who are models of accomplishment and success in their own right.

Significantly, Monzo has a career that shows she is the candidate most focused on the family. She has a passion for protecting children that she will be able to put to good use as a family court judge in Westmoreland County.

I know you will be impressed if you review her resume. This is the person we need for our next judge — fair, balanced and experienced, with a temperament and focus that will help Westmoreland County families for years to come.

We are proud to recommend Monzo to the voters of Westmoreland County.

James McHugh

Unity