Anita Hill was no victim

As enjoyable as it is to watch the “holier than thou” Hollywood elites eat their own as they hurriedly slither out of the woodwork to denounce and accuse their liberal brother, Harvey Weinstein, it was equally aggravating to note the Trib's decision to run an AP story with references to the case of proven liar Anita Hill (“Sexual harassment talk receives push forward,” Oct. 15).

This story attempted to draw some sort of similarities between the two and continue the false narrative that Hill's story was a watershed moment for “outing” sexual harassers. Hill's reckless allegations against Clarence Thomas nearly derailed the nomination of a qualified minority to the Supreme Court. Thomas' only crime was being a conservative jurist.

Hill's accusations were “fake news” before we knew what fake news was. Elevating Hill's lies to a level of equality with the Weinstein allegations is more proof of how out of touch today's media are. Her story should be banished to history's trash heap.

Keep in mind, Hill followed Thomas from job to job. Hill continued to call Thomas after she left his employment. It took her being put under oath to admit that she had been in contact with Democrat staffers, despite denying it several times prior. Is this logical?

If we are on such a desperate search for “victims” to make our arguments, let's at least find legitimate and deserving ones. Why not run with the stories of the accusers of Bill Clinton instead? Are their stories less deserving, or are they just on the wrong side of the politics the left-wing media espouse?

Tim Kaczmarek

Harrison