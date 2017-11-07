Republicans, speak out

The dam is breaking for Donald Trump as an increasing number of honorable, courageous, truth-telling Republicans come forward with passionate, articulate and persuasive arguments against a presidency which threatens our freedoms, our way of life, our air and water, and our standing in the world, particularly with our allies.

U.S. Sens. John McCain, Jeff Flake and Bob Corker and former President George W. Bush have challenged this abnormal presidency for its intolerance, hatred, belligerence, incompetence and chaos. Naturally, the president's reflexive reaction and that of hired guns like Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is to strike back with pettiness, vindictiveness and ad hominem attacks.

Corker credibly stated that virtually every GOP senator has concerns about the stability and competence of our “leader,” yet only those who are out of office or are lame ducks have spoken out most forcefully.

Apparently, those who continue to pursue careers as Republican elected officials have adopted the mantra that they will gamble on a repulsive and divisive president so as to keep the party together and so long as they can depend on him to pursue yanking health-care insurance away from tens of millions and providing tax breaks for the wealthy as he serves to metastasize the national debt, which he purportedly deplores.

The silence of elected officials like U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is as deafening as it is shameful. History will hold us accountable.

Oren Spiegler

Upper St. Clair