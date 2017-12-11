Letter to the editor: Education system broken

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I have mixed feelings about the latest school code bill ( “Gov. Wolf to allow school code law that links teacher layoffs to evaluations” ). Both teachers and school boards could manipulate some of the clauses.

First, this bill doesn't address the biggest problem: teacher strikes. They should be illegal in Pennsylvania.

Teachers' pensions are paid out of school taxes. Local taxpayers should not be burdened with such generous teacher pensions; either reduce pensions or make teachers contribute more. That is only fair.

I believe tenure protects too many bad teachers. The main problem is that teachers must display totally outrageous behavior after they get tenure before they can be fired. This bill throws the baby out with the bathwater. Tenure is a form of seniority and is a part of both private and government businesses. Seniority is not perfect, but it does protect older workers.

Instead of just using test results to select the best teachers, schools should draft a more complete list of unacceptable behaviors for tenured teachers in the classroom. Warn subpar teachers; if they don't improve, fire them before they are tenured.

The current educational system is broken. Students and local taxpayers deserve better.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn