Sounding off: Redistricting reform is needed now

Pennsylvania has voting districts that look like roadkill on a map. Both parties have been guilty of gerrymandering — drawing district lines to make sure their party will have the majority of voters in the districts. We have to take this boundary-drawing out of the hands of lifelong politicians.

Every 10 years, the majority and minority leaders of the state House and Senate, all lifelong politicians, and a fifth person they pick go behind closed doors and redraw our voting district lines. Senate Bill 22 and House Bill 722 are nonpartisan bills that would change this process.

The new law would have four Democrats, four Republicans and three independents who are not politicians, or married to politicians, hold hearings out in the open to draw the lines. They would not be allowed to consider prior election results, party affiliations of registered voters or addresses of incumbents or any other individuals.

Sadly, these bills have been held up in committee. There are 90 sponsors in the House. Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Cranberry, chairman of the House State Government Committee, hasn't brought HB 722 to a vote.

Call Metcalfe's office, 724-772-3110, and ask him to move it to the floor for a vote, even if you are not in his district. Then, you can go to www.legis.state.pa.us and use the handy tool to find the phone numbers of your district's representative and senator and urge them to get behind this bill.

Anna Goldman, Shelocta

Monday, Oct.30

Trump as Pavlov

What are demagogues famous for? Whenever things are going wrong for them personally and/or politically, they wrap themselves in a patriotic mantle and create some phony controversy to distract from their own shortcomings.

President Donald Trump has baited a North Korean madman to the brink of nuclear war, watched his umpteenth health-care initiative go down in flames, sweated bullets while the Russia probe closes in on his administration and abjectly failed at passing any significant legislation.

So what does he do? Instead of addressing solutions to our nation's real problems, Trump goes after the “overpaid, ungrateful” black NFL players who decide to protest racial injustice during the national anthem.

It was bad enough when Trump resurrected the “America First” slogan from the shameful days of the isolationist movement, the Lindbergh/Hitler alliance, the racist rantings of the Rev. Charles Coughlin and the raucous demonstrations of the German-American Bund. Now he revels in his power to wave the flag and rally his hard-core, knee-jerk white base whenever faced with the fact that he, himself, has proved such a monumental loser.

This is almost too pathetic for words. The greatest tweet I've seen lately reads: “Trump is Pavlov. We are the dogs.”

Jim Harger, New Kensington

Sunday, Oct. 29

Bar association issues are now known

Thanks to the Tribune-Review for reporting the Westmoreland Bar Association's administrative and financial control issues ( “2 Westmoreland bar association directors resign in audit aftermath” ). Many if not most members were unaware of the resignations until your coverage — much less the reasons for the departures.

During my term as president term ending April 3, the seven-member board of directors unanimously approved both an “operational audit” and a related list of well-documented executive director “transgressions.”

While I was personally accused of a “vendetta,” my board acted consistently with its fiduciary obligations, with the audit discovering numerous issues within the executive director's exclusive control, including but not limited to payroll, pension and taxes, and checks made out to cash from an undisclosed account — without receipts. Until a “forensic” audit is authorized, criminal issues remain undetermined — notwithstanding an asserted reputation that “speaks for itself.”

The bar association executive director's denial of the “offer to resign” is unfortunate yet most revealing, as her attorney otherwise surprised my board on March 29 with an unsolicited resignation proposal, including a speech for the April 3 annual meeting announcing a self-chosen April 7 termination date. My board could not accept the complete resignation terms, as we could not agree to withhold the audit from our members.

If you sweep enough dirt under the rug, you're bound to trip over it.

John M. Noble, Hempfield

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Put party aside

Here I sit, a poor country boy from Grindstone who has heard that President Trump is a misogynist, racist and stupid. Wow, that is a mouthful for a country boy.

Misogynist? That doesn't sound like Trump. He has placed women in power over men in many of his enterprises. Has he said quite a few less-than-nice things about women? Yes, but so have most men; it is in our nature.

Racist? Trump is a builder, and his buildings are not built by him alone. Do you think a union he had to deal with would work for a man who was racist? A union is for workers of any color or race.

Stupid? I think not. A man who is a billionaire got there by not being stupid. Sure, he is crude and fails to speak clearly. But I did not vote for an English teacher. I voted for a man who, according to The New York Times, “refurbished the Central Park skating rink 2½ months ahead of his own speedy six-month schedule and $750,000 below his own projected $3 million budget, having taken over the project after the city spent six years and $12 million unsuccessfully trying to get the job done.”

That is the man I voted for. I think it is about time we put party aside and get something done.

George F. Kovach, Sterling, Va.

The writer is a native of Grindstone, Fayette County.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Veterans in heaven are weeping

I would like to thank all the men and women, past and present, in the military and law enforcement. Without these brave, dedicated people we could not safely live in this country.

Yes, we live in a great country. But what makes it great? We the people. Now we have people showing disrespect to our flag. Our flag is the symbol of our country; it has no political preference.

Seeing the Steelers not take the field broke my heart. If you don't like the way our country is, there are planes leaving every day. See if you get the money and lifestyle you have in another country. Everybody I talk to feels the same. I had never missed a game, but I vowed I will never watch another.

Alejandro Villanueva, I salute you. You are the only man on the team. Maybe if these spoiled young men had served their country instead of sitting back and reaping the benefits, they would see what our flag really means.

I feel the pain of the veterans in heaven, who gave their all, as they weep.

Once the football ratings drop and the TV money is gone, who will pay the protesting players? I ask every proud American to “stand in the tunnel” with me during Steelers games and leave the TV off.

Calvin Fatchet, Freeport

Thursday, Nov. 2

Adoptees gain rights

As we commemorate November as National Adoption Month, 2017 is especially joyous for adopted adults born in Pennsylvania. For the first time since 1984, adoptees at age 18 will have the right to obtain copies of their original birth certificates (OBCs), that one piece of paper evidencing the first chapter in their lives and the name(s) of their birth parent(s), the same right non-adopted citizens have always enjoyed. As of October 2017, more than 800 adopted people have submitted the required paperwork and are anxiously waiting for today (Nov. 3), the date the commonwealth will begin the process of releasing the birth certificates.

The new law allows birth parents to file redactions to have their names deleted from OBCs. If they do so, they must file medical history forms to be given to adoptees.

Carolyn Hoard, West Grove

The writer was a longtime member and past president of the American Adoption Congress.

Friday, Nov. 3

Sylvan Park, be a good neighbor

We're good neighbors. If Sylvan Park Pool floods, nearby residents have water in their basements.

Harrison Township should terminate road maintenance agreements with Sylvan Park ( “Harrison motorists blocked from Sylvan property” ). The township cannot assume liability for Sylvan Park roadways and dangerous parking lots. Those lots lack curbs, parking blocks and adequate traffic control.

The township should close Sylvan Avenue and install a permanent barrier at the property boundary. Zone the Sylvan-Parkway corridor as permit parking during pool operations — resident permits $1, non-resident fees $25. Sylvan Park members and visitors will purchase a permit when parking demand overflows onto Harrison Township streets. Harrison Township will provide Sylvan Park access via Pearl and Meadow streets. Meadow will be one way for incoming traffic. Pearl will be outgoing. This should have occurred when Sylvan Park originally opened.

Is it legal for a local government to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize private corporations? We should be concerned, as residents could petition Harrison Township to cease road maintenance agreements, or file lawsuits and sue to prevent using taxpayer dollars to maintain private roads.

I'm all for good neighbors, but really, Sylvan pool? Don't force your “good neighbors” to pay your maintenance costs.

David Poskin, Harrison

Saturday, Nov. 4