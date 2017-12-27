Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump only hope for our survival

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

For decades, America-hating billionaire power brokers (George Soros, et al.) in their quest for a one-world government have been turning America into a Third World banana republic.

The game plan: Financially bankrupt the country; control education and the media; promote open borders, citizenship and voting rights for all; break up the family unit; destroy capitalism; erode our freedoms and liberty; and negate the rule of law.

It's about complete control. For example, you thought ObamaCare was a solution to health-care problems. It is not. It is the gateway to socialized medicine.

More insidious, however, is the promoting of our moral bankruptcy by taking God out of all aspects of our lives — by bastardizing the medical profession (performing surgical procedures instead of mandatory psychiatric treatment when Sally thinks she can become Sam) and ignoring thousands of years of tradition of following God's law by calling same-sex unions marriages.

Did it ever occur to you that these are all the product of one party? Do you ever get the feeling that the same puppeteer pulls all of their strings?

If there is any hope for the survival of America, it resides in the White House. He is President Donald Trump.

Rudolph Puchan

Latrobe

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.