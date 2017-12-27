Letter to the editor: Trump only hope for our survival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For decades, America-hating billionaire power brokers (George Soros, et al.) in their quest for a one-world government have been turning America into a Third World banana republic.

The game plan: Financially bankrupt the country; control education and the media; promote open borders, citizenship and voting rights for all; break up the family unit; destroy capitalism; erode our freedoms and liberty; and negate the rule of law.

It's about complete control. For example, you thought ObamaCare was a solution to health-care problems. It is not. It is the gateway to socialized medicine.

More insidious, however, is the promoting of our moral bankruptcy by taking God out of all aspects of our lives — by bastardizing the medical profession (performing surgical procedures instead of mandatory psychiatric treatment when Sally thinks she can become Sam) and ignoring thousands of years of tradition of following God's law by calling same-sex unions marriages.

Did it ever occur to you that these are all the product of one party? Do you ever get the feeling that the same puppeteer pulls all of their strings?

If there is any hope for the survival of America, it resides in the White House. He is President Donald Trump.

Rudolph Puchan

Latrobe