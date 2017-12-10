Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Facts of our nation's founding

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

America was founded as a theocratic, constitutional republic, not a secular democracy. That is the absolute truth.

Theocratic, because in our Declaration of Independence, it was God-endowed, not government-endowed, rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that were to be secured.

It was the main purpose of government to secure and protect these God-endowed rights over which we fought the American Revolution. Government becomes illegitimate if it abandons its purpose and should be replaced.

Thus the Second Amendment was made law for the purpose of empowering we the people to replace any such illegitimate government by force if necessary. No amount of historic revision will change the cold hard facts of our nation's founding.

God endowed all with the freedom to follow their individual conscience, or lack thereof. The individual abandons faith and conscience at his or her own peril and the peril of those around them. The Texas shooting is a perfect example of that abandonment.

We have expelled God from our schools, courts and public forums and then we have the nerve to complain because he doesn't protect us from the consequences of our society's abandonment of him and his precepts.

Those who have abandoned God and his precepts are directly responsible for and the cause of such tragedies. The Second Amendment is just a right that has been abused by those who have abandoned a Christian conscience and precepts.

Timothy E. Holloway

Ligonier Township

