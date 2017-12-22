Letter to the editor: PAT's conflict of interest
So now we've had three accidents involving Port Authority buses occurring in one week. There is not really anything to see there, considering the number of buses on the road, but what should be news is who investigates the incidents: Port Authority Police.
Why does PAT need its own police force? (Read: good Democrat votes and pensions.) Why should it be allowed to investigate its own accidents? (Let potential criminals investigate themselves as well.) State police should be used to investigate any bus accident, as to avert any conflict of interest.
Considering the amount of taxpayer money being funneled through this boondoggle — notice there were no passengers on board the bus involved in the Nov. 16 accident, a common occurrence ( “Police: Driver who died in PAT bus wreck was going wrong way” ) — we deserve fair oversight into accident scenes.
Greg Massung
North Huntingdon