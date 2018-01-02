Letter to the editor: Reason for income inequality

Why are those on the left so concerned about income inequality? Do they really believe that a janitor should get paid as much as the CEO? The typist as much as an engineer? The librarian as much as a surgeon or a rocket scientist? A convenience store clerk as much as a successful entrepreneur?

The fact is that in our free society, the sky is the limit and everyone is free to learn and develop skills and knowledge to command a higher salary or to start a business enterprise and make millions.

So why is income inequality such a problem?

The reality is that some people work harder, learn more skills, risk more and are more intelligent than others. That is why there is income inequality. And that is not a negative outcome.

Government cannot bestow a higher salary upon people to raise their quality of life; individuals must earn advancement on their own. And government cannot punish the productive and inventive.

The question we should ask about those at the bottom of the pay scale is not how we can give them more money for what they are now doing but how they can obtain more skills to do work that commands a higher salary.

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.