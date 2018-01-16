Letter to the editor: For whom is bill great?

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump came up with names for his opponents — Crooked Hillary, Little Marco, Lying Ted. After a year in office, a clear picture of Trump's true character has emerged. Now everyone knows he is a liar.

Deceitful Don says he will not benefit from this “great tax bill.” The truth is that the rich will benefit the most. The richest 1 percent will see their taxes drop 2 percent and the companies they own will see a 14-percent drop in taxes. No one knows how much Deceitful Don will gain because he refuses to make his tax return public, as he promised during the campaign.

At 1,000 pages, the tax bill sounds like it will be more confusing, not less, as he promised. Again, more money in the pockets of tax attorneys figuring out ways the rich can get out of even more taxes.

And as for reducing the deficit? This will add an estimated $1.46 trillion to the country's debt.

If this tax reform is great, whom is it great for? The rich, of course.

I have to look on the bright side. When I die, I can leave up to $10 million to my children and they won't have to pay taxes on it. Now if I can only find someone who wants to buy a two-bedroom house in Arnold for $10 million.

Joe Palumbo

Arnold