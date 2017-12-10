Letter to the editor: Roy Moore, ephebophile

Just when I thought we had reached our moral nadir as a nation, having a narcissistic, self-proclaimed groper as president, along comes Roy Moore, a credibly exposed ephebophile, defiantly continuing his run for the U.S. Senate from Alabama.

Some refer to the Alabamian as “pedophile” or “child molester.” But the candidate's kinky passion is more aptly described as “ephebophilia” — defined as an adult's primary sexual interest in mid to late adolescents, generally ages 15 to 19.

Lest you think Moore's candidacy is propelled by a bunch of ignorant, moonshine-swilling hillbillies, most of his supporters are teetotalling evangelicals, including 50 pastors recently declaring their loyalty. These are supposedly staunch Christians who hold themselves and others to the highest standards of morality. Except, it appears, when a Democrat is on the ballot, they'd prefer a sexual deviant.

One is left to wonder if J.C. himself were to return and run as a Democrat whether he would stand a chance. The hope is that the collective decency of the Alabama electorate, or subsequent senatorial post-election procedure, will finally prevail and Moore will be swept into the delousing station of history where he belongs.

But I am neither sanguine nor holding my breath, since the presidential election of 2016 remains an ever fresh and galling memory.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum