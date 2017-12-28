Letter to the editor: Trump best choice
Updated 7 hours ago
Some recent letter-writers attack President Trump as crude, misogynistic, foolish, unsophisticated and inconsistent. Congresswoman Maxine Waters wants to “take out Trump tonight.”
But others see him as outspoken, open, honest, flexible and patriotic — a good family man and businessman.
Perhaps the “dump Trump” politicians and media forget that in 2016, our only other choice was a continuation of the failing economic and military policies of President Obama and the entrenched party of Hillary Clinton, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi. Enough American voters preferred conservative policies that produce more jobs, safer neighborhoods, a stronger military, more opportunities and a smaller, less intrusive government, so they elected Trump.
Let's not let the extremists, either left or right, set the agenda for our political future for a better, safer, happier America.
Ron Raymond
Buffalo Township