Letter to the editor: Electricity deregulation works

Pennsylvania lawmakers in 1996 passed legislation to deregulate the electricity sector and promote customer choice. As a result, electricity prices decreased and are now below the national average.

Due to pressure from nuclear power generators, state policymakers around the nation have handed out ratepayer-funded subsidies in a misguided effort to keep these old, expensive plants afloat. The Department of Energy recently directed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to meddle with competitive markets nationwide to subsidize nuclear power. The result of such actions will mean higher electricity rates for Pennsylvania.

The emergence of low-cost energy such as natural gas has resulted in the creation of thousands of jobs, the investment of billions of dollars of private capital and the construction and operation of new, clean gas power plants throughout the commonwealth.

Dynegy owns and operates three highly efficient power plants in Pennsylvania. We pay $1.6 million in state and local taxes annually. Our Fayette facility provides more than 20 family-sustaining local jobs and produces enough electricity to keep the lights on in more than a half-million area homes.

We don't have anything against nuclear power. We just don't think customers should be forced to pay a premium for it.

Tom Buelter

Masontown

The writer is managing director of Dynegy Energy's Fayette Energy Facility.