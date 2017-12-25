Letter to the editor: Trump's apology fake news?

“I didn't do it but I won't do it again.”

I usually associate those words with some corporate lackey defending his boss following a legal settlement where the plaintiff has signed an agreement not to reveal the big bucks paid by the offender. Denying guilt while writing a big check is central to the deal.

The “won't do it again” part should be expected with any sincere apology. The cash settlement substitutes for any expressed apology, a means of making the issue disappear without admitting wrongdoing. Apologizing is treated as weakness.

When then-candidate Donald Trump apologized after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, people had reason to expect that not only would he not do or say again what was taped, but more importantly, that the apology was sincere.

A recent New York Times story raised doubt about Trump's sincerity, indicating that three separate sources say he now challenges the tape's authenticity. Say what? What happened to “I said it. I was wrong. I apologize”? Does this mean he no longer admits to sexual assault as is captured on the tape? Was his apology fake news?

Has he succeeded in transforming the party of “The Gipper” into that of “The Groper,” led by someone who didn't do it but won't do it again?

Glenn R. Plummer

Unity