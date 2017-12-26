Letter to the editor: Quran says more
Regarding Syed Musawar Ahmad's letter about the ISIS attack in Manhattan ( “No room for violence in faith” ): He says that in the Quran, Allah says, “Whoever saves one (life) — it is as if he had saved mankind entirely (5:33)” and that Islam teaches us to cherish lives.
I looked it up and there's more to it. The Quran talks about the murder of Abel by Cain, Adam and Eve's sons, in 5:30. In 5:32 it states, “Because of that we decreed upon the children of Israel that whoever kills a soul, unless for a soul or for corruption (done) in the land — it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one — it is as if he had saved mankind entirely. And our messengers had certainly come to them with clear proofs. Then indeed many of them, even after that, throughout the land were transgressors.”
In 5:33 it states, “Indeed the penalty for those who wage war against Allah and his messenger and strive upon the earth (to cause) corruption is none but that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. For them in this world is disgrace and they will have in the hereafter a great punishment.”
Susan Stiles
North Huntingdon