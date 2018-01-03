Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Politicians' half-truths

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

In his bid for election Gov. Tom Wolf said former Gov. Tom Corbett cut spending on education by $1 billion. When Corbett was governor he said he increased spending on education by $1 billion. How can both of these claims be true?

The first thing to remember is that Wolf and Corbett are politicians. The old adage that asks how you can tell when a politician is lying (answer — when his lips are moving) seems to apply here.

Both claims are half-truths. The $1 billion in additional education spending was a result of temporary federal economic stimulus money received before Corbett took office. When the federal funding was gone, schools got less. However, this didn't stop Wolf from using this half-truth to gain a political victory.

Let me use another scenario. I received a $1,000 Christmas bonus from my employer. Should I expect that my next paycheck will be $1,000 more than the previous one? If you think it should then you worship at the same altar as Wolf. All politicians will go to any length to take advantage of the ignorance of the people they're trying to win over.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek

