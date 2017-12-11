Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Good riddance to dying Dem Party

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

While Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have been telling America that the Republican Party has been destroying itself over the last eight or 10 years, the Dems have lost not only the presidency, the House and the Senate, they have also lost 1,000 state legislative seats and many governorships during that time, now holding a record low 19.

The Democratic Party has morphed into the American Socialist party, working endlessly to create as many government-dependent citizens as possible through increases in welfare, food stamps, housing aid, etc. Sadly, the Democrats have successfully created a government “plantation” that many folks, particularly poorly educated people, can never escape.

Now comes the Republican tax-cut plan, and the Dems are going crazy because they know that any reduction in taxes allows people to avoid government dependency, thus less likely to vote Democrat. To a Democrat, any tax cut is like showing a crucifix to a vampire — they run away screaming.

Vampires are bloodsuckers, and in my opinion, Democrats are bloodsuckers. They take every dime they can from working people and give it to nonworking people for votes.

And as the 2020 elections start to be discussed, notice who the Dems are considering: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton — the same old washed-up, worn-out, used-up hippies they always have. There is nothing new in Democrat-land.

The party is dying. I say good riddance.

Bob Jacobs

Unity

