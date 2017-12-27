Letter to the editor: Hospitals & taxes

In the recent past, UPMC got into the HMO business after Highmark bought into the hospital business. As a misdirected punishment of Highmark for horning in on UPMC's hospital territory, Highmark HMO customers will have to pay UPMC-demanded premiums to obtain healthcare services from UPMC come 2019.

Now Allegheny Health Network (the name Highmark has given to its hospital network) is going to build four new “mini” hospitals in the area, the first just two miles from Excela Health's long-established Westmoreland Hospital ( “Hempfield OKs site plan for Allegheny Health Network ‘micro-hospital'” ).

Let's face it: Health care is big business. It is long past the time when big, highly profitable entities like HMOs, hospitals and universities and their competitive subsidiaries pay their share of taxes.

Corporations that operate cutthroat businesses behind the fronts of nonprofits are morally corrupt. Let's make them illegal as well by amending the tax code to include them as tax contributors. They obviously have the money.

Ed Collins

West Newton