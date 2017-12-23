Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Party for the rich

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Wow. By passing a radically regressive tax-reform bill, the Republican Party has demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that it is the party for the rich.

Republicans are not for the middle class, because the pittance of a tax break given to us expires in a few years.

They are not for tax simplicity, because the bill keeps all the old loopholes and adds new ones for individuals savvy enough to incorporate and get taxed at lower rates.

They are not for honesty, because they hide the costs in the mandated 10-year calculation by delaying expensive clauses' implementation for seven years, such as the expiration of the estate tax.

They are not in favor of transparency: Senators received the final language mere hours before their vote and couldn't even be sure what some handwritten changes meant.

And they are certainly not for fiscal restraint, because even the rosiest assumptions put the 10-year cost at over a trillion dollars.

I can understand voting Republican if you are rich and somehow think you need even more money. But the rest of us need to judge our government by its actions, not its rhetoric. The GOP tax bill speaks volumes.

Chris Mullin

Mt. Lebanon

