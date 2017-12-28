Letter to the editor: Wealthy deserve liberty, freedom

Regarding Joseph Sabino Mistick's commentary “Take a page from Carnegie's ‘gospel'” : To begin, I am nowhere near wealthy. My sole motivation is the retention of liberty and freedom. I know Mistick's heart is in the right place. But as is often the case with liberal policy, he overlooks the most essential concepts of the collective thinking that determines our self-government.

He cites tax loopholes as a motivation for the wealthy to retain the wealth they have accumulated. Perhaps Andrew Carnegie's motivation was guilt.

The essential concept I am referring to is freedom. The wealth obtained by those special people may have resulted from hard work and intelligence or it may have been pure luck. Notwithstanding the reasons, their accumulated wealth has already been taxed in accordance with existing legislated tax policy, and what is left should be theirs to decide what is done.

We may not approve of how their beneficiaries deal with that wealth, but it should be theirs. Otherwise, we are arbitrarily taking away an inherent and vital right of private property. That, in my view, is not “misguided affection.” It is confiscatory policy that is associated with totalitarian forms of government.

Louis F. D'Emilio

Irwin