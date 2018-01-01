Letter to the editor: Trump's culture of braggadocio

When I was “displaced” from my job as a marketing writer, I wasn't surprised. After many years, I'd gotten to a place familiar to longtimers who've worn out our welcome. And while I miss the challenges, I don't miss what the workplace had become: a breeding ground for self-promoting egotists.

Back in the old days, resumes contained basic information such as job experience and education, but references mattered more than anything. They attested to skills, experience and character.

Today, instead of counting on others to make recommendations, job-seekers are their own biggest fans. LinkedIn accounts reveal an impressive arsenal of wunderkinds — corporate dynamos who singlehandedly reaped outstanding profits, turned whole departments around in a single bound and made the company the success it is today.

Once upon a time, modesty was considered a hallmark of character. You worked hard and relied on others to acknowledge that fact. Today, each of us is a “brand” and co-workers are competitors. Hyperbole reigns supreme.

Today, we live in a culture of braggadocio and no one embodies this more than Donald Trump. His bravado, once considered tasteless and tacky, is viewed by many as confidence and leadership. His lack of respect for women, Muslims, fellow nominees and pretty much anyone who doesn't adulate him is seen as a sign of his inherent superiority.

Our leaders reflect our goals and values. It's not a pretty picture.

Leslie J. Miller

Squirrel Hill