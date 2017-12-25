Letter to the editor: Make change, get involved
I recently wrote to the Harrison Township commissioners, urging action against an employee who was found guilty in an apparent domestic violence incident ( “Harrison public works director convicted of assault, terroristic threats” ). It is my understanding that no action was taken. I simply cannot stand by in silence and become complicit in what amounts to a tacit approval of a continued old boys' network that disparages women.
Given the current controversies, we all need to become involved to stop all forms of violence and stop the continued whitewashing of people's actions and the resulting failure of accountability at all levels. Contact your commissioners and get their opinion, even if they prejudged the issue by their comments in this newspaper. Become involved in your government to make the change you believe is good for our community.
Debra Clark
Harrison