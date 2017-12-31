Letter to the editor: Tweet responsibly

Whose tweets should we take seriously? We might be justified in dismissing the vitriolic tweet from a nurse at a Midwestern hospital recently calling the white race progenitors of terrorists and killers. But when the president of the United States retweets distasteful Islamophobic videos from far-right extremists in the U.K., there is legitimate reason for concern.

One of the sketchy videos wrongly implies that Muslims dishonor the Virgin Mary. On the contrary, the Quran devotes an entire chapter, titled “Mary,” to describing how the mother of Jesus is a paragon of virtue for men and women alike. A true Muslim feels only the sentiment of enduring love for Mary, Jesus and all of the divine prophets throughout the ages.

The little-known nurse in the Midwest was swiftly fired for her racist remarks. But the president seems to have total impunity in posting his inflammatory message, and he paid no heed to condemnation by leaders at home and abroad.

Mr. President, please know that just as it was wrong for the nurse to denigrate an entire race, it is wrong for you to defame an entire religion. Please tweet responsibly.

Sohail Husain

Indiana Township

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America (muslimwriters.org).