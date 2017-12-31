Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Tweet responsibly

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Whose tweets should we take seriously? We might be justified in dismissing the vitriolic tweet from a nurse at a Midwestern hospital recently calling the white race progenitors of terrorists and killers. But when the president of the United States retweets distasteful Islamophobic videos from far-right extremists in the U.K., there is legitimate reason for concern.

One of the sketchy videos wrongly implies that Muslims dishonor the Virgin Mary. On the contrary, the Quran devotes an entire chapter, titled “Mary,” to describing how the mother of Jesus is a paragon of virtue for men and women alike. A true Muslim feels only the sentiment of enduring love for Mary, Jesus and all of the divine prophets throughout the ages.

The little-known nurse in the Midwest was swiftly fired for her racist remarks. But the president seems to have total impunity in posting his inflammatory message, and he paid no heed to condemnation by leaders at home and abroad.

Mr. President, please know that just as it was wrong for the nurse to denigrate an entire race, it is wrong for you to defame an entire religion. Please tweet responsibly.

Sohail Husain

Indiana Township

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America (muslimwriters.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.