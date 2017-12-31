Letter to the editor: Bare skin & assault
Taking control of the news has been a plethora of cases of alleged sexual harassment and worse. Many of the cases involve men we thought to be respectable who have fallen from that status, losing their lifelong reputations and high-paying jobs. Now we hear of employee retraining of both men and women on how to avoid any impression of sexual innuendo with the opposite sex.
Strange as it may seem, I have not read anything that concerns the impression some females themselves create by the manner in which they are dressed or, I might say more accurately, how they are “undressed.” How does this display of greater areas of bare skin affect this whole problem?
I'm sure some people would surmise that these women are seeking attention. If they would but follow the biblical dress code, which states that “women should adorn themselves in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control” (1 Timothy 2:9), much of this kind of problem would magically disappear.
Ray Moran
Springdale