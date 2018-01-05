Letter to the editor: Pennsylvania's redistricting illegal

Pennsylvania's 2013 redistricting plan is illegal. It leaves Pennsylvania as the third most gerrymandered state in the union. The Legislative Redistricting Commission relied exclusively on the 2010 Federal Census Report to determine the distribution of people within each county or subdivision. The census includes both permanent and temporary residents. This means that people can be counted both in their home of record and in their temporary quarters.

If students were only counted in their permanent residences, Oakland would be counted as a village. Thirty percent of Forest County's population is inmates. Carlisle Barracks is a substantial military installation. Each of these seriously distorts the county's population.

Provision 1302 of Pennsylvania's Election Code was adopted March 14, 2012. This act specifies that district populations should only include the county's permanent residents. This statute was in place well before the Legislative Redistricting Commission developed its final plan June 8, 2012. It had been in place for over a year before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on the final plan May 8, 2013.

Eight Pennsylvania House districts meet minimum federal population requirements only because they count prisoners as local residents. Prisoners in Pennsylvania cannot vote. In other words, prisoners are used to pad the districts where the prisons are located. This increases the voting power of prison districts and dilutes the power of their home districts.

Pennsylvania's electoral districts should be reconciled to the law.

The Rev. Roger Thomas

Harmony Township, Beaver County

The writer is chairman of the Pennsylvania Committee for the Analysis and Reform of Our Criminal System.