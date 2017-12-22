Letter to the editor: Remember why Christ was born

Celebrating the birthday of Jesus is a one-of-a-kind event in that in all of the universe, there is no greater love than Christ's love.

This is how we know what love is: Jesus laid down his life for us to pay in full for our sins. God came down as a man so we would understand his love.

There is nothing we can ever do to work for our salvation. It comes only by faith in Jesus' finished work on the cross. His resurrection affirms that we are saved by his sacrifice. Believers are born again spiritually, redeemed, forgiven and reconciled back to God.

Our eternal life insurance policy is signed, sealed and delivered only by the shed blood of the savior. Therefore to come back to God, the only way is to go to God and Jesus Christ — our creator, savior, king, divine intervention, intercessor, mediator, teacher, judge and example.

In the Bible, God said, “I am the Lord, that is my name and my glory.” Let's remember why he was born and the horrible price he paid on the cross for our eternal salvation.

Maris Sanner

Arnold