Sounding off: ' Implicit bias' is Democrat doctrine

Only Hillary Clinton could have come up with the ludicrous idea of “implicit bias,” which is now Democrat doctrine. So even if you're the kindest, most open-minded person in the world, you still have within you the hidden bacillus of prejudice.

The authors of implicit-bias theory argue that their invented “implicit association test'' (IAT) has shown that “90 to 95 percent of people” who took the test are subconsciously biased supremacists, and conclude with absurd ease the “pervasiveness of prejudice” they claim exists in America.

As a result of the mainstreaming of this movement by President Obama — requiring federal law enforcement officers to take a course in “implicit-bias training” — the idea is being pushed that it is a taboo to consider factors such as differences in a group's cultural values, family background and structure, interests and abilities as valid reasons for socioeconomic inequality.

The advocacy or even now the unconscious thought that black fatherless children are a driving cause of black economic and educational disparity in the black communities of our large cities is off limits when discussing racial differences, and to be strictly regulated speech and thought, by the left. So how are we to think about the three black children who were shot in one weekend last month in Pittsburgh?

George Orwell 70 years ago wrote about these kinds of intrusive policies as promoting “thoughtcrime” — where the totalitarian Big Brother would police our inner thoughts and wrest intellectual freedom away from anyone who might have even an unconscious thought contrary to the strictures of Leviathan.

Stephen Sokol, Mt. Lebanon

Sunday, Dec. 3

Punishments should fit the crimes

Two articles on Page A3 of the Nov. 3 Valley News Dispatch show why this world has gone topsy-turvy.

Harrison Township public works director Randy Martinka was convicted of two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another ( “Harrison public works director convicted of assault, terroristic threats” ). Judge Kevin Sasinowski gave him the ridiculous punishment of two years of probation and anger management classes and forbade him any contact with the victim. Big whoop.

A federal grand jury indicted Ronald Wojcik of Tarentum on charges of opening two pieces of mail that didn't belong to him ( “Not at this address: Postal worker indicted for opening someone else's mail” ). He faces 10 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

Does anyone else see the inequity here? The punishment does not fit the crimes.

This is why on Nov. 6 we read about Devin Kelley, who entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and shot and killed 26 innocent people, including eight children ranging in age from 1 to 16. Kelley received a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force and was court-martialed in 2012 for a brutal attack on his then-wife and stepson. He was able to get a job as a security guard for a Texas water park this summer, then went on to commit this heinous crime.

Judges need to be held accountable for punishments that don't fit the crime if those people go on to commit worse crimes.

Christine Cimino-Schubert, Lower Burrell

Monday, Dec. 4

Solar farm an opportunity for DTE

DTE Energy recently did the right thing for the citizens of southwest Pennsylvania by shutting down its polluting Shenango coke plant ( “Demolition of Shenango coke works plant on Neville Island to begin” ). The company now has an opportunity to be a leader again by turning the plant's site into one of the region's largest solar farms.

This would help in cleaning up the air we breathe and protecting our health. It would also create local jobs to help replace the 173 that were lost when the plant closed.

DTE Energy has already committed to building two large solar sites in Michigan and now boasts of being “the largest solar investor in the state.” Why not do the same for Pennsylvania? After years of polluting the environment and harming citizens' health, it's time for DTE to give something back to the community. A solar farm would improve the company's image in communities that have suffered from years of toxic coke emissions.

Transitioning to a solar farm would have far-reaching positive climate impacts. The federal government's climate report released Nov. 3 affirms that climate change is a real threat, driven almost entirely by human action, and could cause devastating damage across the United States. We're already seeing storms, droughts and fires being made worse by climate change.

Building a large solar farm in Allegheny County is DTE Energy's chance to be a leader on climate action. I hope the company can be a forward thinker and not lose this opportunity.

Prachi Patel, Point Breeze

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Tax cuts will hike inflation

Annually our government borrows a trillion or so dollars for its obligations on the national debt and to make ends meet in its budget. In 2015 and 2016, the tax revenue was $3.3 trillion, no growth.

Our federal government passed a $4 trillion budget that lays the groundwork for Republican-promised tax legislation. This annual borrowing, with raises in Social Security checks, is a bad signal because it's unchecked inflation. The only way a tax cut would work is that Congress would have to get rid of all the tax codes and go to a 20-percent flat tax rate. Then we would all pay more taxes. A tax cut would work in a debtless society, but we are not.

The Federal Reserve holds $5 trillion in Treasury notes that it cannot sell because interest rates on them are too low to compete in the world market. Raising interest rates lowers the inflation rate, but that causes more billions to be paid in interest on our national debt. So you pay more for goods and services.

This Ponzi scheme between the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve is causing inflation. The Federal Reserve is basically printing money to run our government. A 3.5-percent annual continued GDP growth rate — really? How can you cut tax revenue when you annually borrow or print a trillion or so dollars? Borrow more?

The truth is, if Congress has its way with tax cuts, then we are going to have double-digit inflation and interest and unemployment rates.

George O. Curry, White

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Tax bill will hurt charities and givers

Charitable organizations and their donors undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that the tax proposals which recently passed both the House and Senate preserved the charitable contribution deduction. A closer look at both versions, along with some simple math, however, reveals quite another story.

With the standard deduction almost doubled, property tax and mortgage interest capped, deductions for state and local income and sales taxes eliminated, and deductions for medical expenses preserved only in the Senate version, millions of Americans now will find it impossible to surpass the threshold necessary for filing Schedule A. Without Schedule A, they will receive no tax deduction for any charitable contributions they may have made.

While some individuals will continue to make contributions without the benefit of a tax deduction, many others — especially those paying even higher taxes — will think twice before opening their wallet or checkbook the next time a natural disaster strikes or a letter requesting a charitable donation arrives.

In addition, almost doubling the standard deduction is not the generous “gift” if appears either because the personal exemption loss offsets the standard deduction increase by 86.25 percent.

In the end, both charitable organizations and the middle class will end up losers if this smoke and mirrors illusion becomes law.

Susan L. Gero, Leechburg

Thursday, Dec. 7

EPA offers evidence on fracking

I knew I saw studies that countered the information in the letter “Anti-fracking argument not sound.”

The following is from the Environmental Protection Agency's Q&A regarding its “Study of Hydraulic Fracturing and Its Potential Impact on Drinking Water Resources”:

Q: What are the main findings of the EPA assessment report?

A: EPA found scientific evidence that activities in the hydraulic fracturing water cycle can impact drinking water resources under some circumstances. … EPA identified conditions under which impacts from hydraulic fracturing activities can be more frequent or severe.

Q: Have you found scientific evidence that hydraulic fracturing can impact drinking water resources?

A: Yes. EPA has found scientific evidence that activities in the hydraulic fracturing water cycle can impact drinking water resources under some circumstances.

Moreover, when Physicians and Engineers for Healthy Energy reviewed over 400 peer-reviewed studies on the effects of fracking, they found that 95 percent of papers on air and 72 percent of papers on water indicated adverse outcomes or contamination.

Finally, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection detailed 260 cases of water impacts due to hydraulic fracturing as early as 2014. These DEP-documented cases are supported by the presence of water buffalo at homes in Derry, Donegal and Washington County. Ask those families if their water is affected by fracking.

Vickie Oles, Ligonier Township

Saturday, Dec. 9